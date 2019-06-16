Wadettiwar to replace Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil as Maharashtra's new Leader of Opposition

Image Source : FACEBOOK Maharashtra's new Leader of Opposition Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar

Veteran Congress leader from Vidarbha, Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar will be the new Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, a senior party leader said here on Sunday.

He will replace former Congressman and Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, who switched over to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and was inducted into the Devendra Fadnavis ministry this morning.

"All Opposition parties have on Sunday submitted a formal letter to Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade, proposing Wadettiwar as the new Leader of Opposition," Congress Deputy Party Leader Naseem Khan told IANS.

After a meeting at the home of Leader of Opposition in Council Dhananjay Munde, of the Nationalist Congress Party, a delegation of opposition leaders including Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, and from the NCP, PWP and other opposition parties, met Bagade to deliver the letter, he added.