VVIP chopper scam: Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri moves to court seeking anticipatory bail

Image Source : PTI Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, approached a Delhi court on Saturday seeking anticipatory bail in a money laundering case related to AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, approached a Delhi court on Saturday seeking anticipatory bail in a money laundering case related to AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

Puri, the chairman of Hindustan Powerprojects Pvt Ltd, approached the court saying he was anticipating arrest in the case. He said he was cooperating in the probe and there was no need of his arrest.

On Friday, Puri is reported to have given Enforcement Directorate investigators the slip after he appeared before it for questioning in the case pertaining to the now scrapped Rs 3,600 crore chopper deal.

Puri sought some break time from the investigating officer of the case to go to the washroom but slipped away, officials alleged on Saturday. It is understood that agency officials then tried to call him over his mobile phone but it was off.

The agency is now mulling to summon him again for questioning, they said. Puri, Chairman of Hindustan Power projects Pvt Ltd, has been grilled by the agency in this case in the past too.

He is the son of Nita and Deepak Puri, the CMD of optical storage media firm Moser Baer. Nita is Nath's sister. The AgustaWestland choppers deal was scrapped by India over allegations of corruption and kick backs being paid in the deal. The ED and the CBI are probing the case and have already filed multiple charge sheets in the case.

ALSO READ | VVIP chopper scam: Enforcement Directorate moves Delhi HC challenging bail to alleged defence dealer

ALSO READ | VVIP chopper scam: Defence Ministry extends ban on Italian company Leonardo