Schoolteacher gets transferred, his students hug him to stop him from going

Image from the video

Remember that Raymond ad from the 90s? A teacher, favorite of his students, leaves a school after getting transferred. The students, immensely pained, urge him to stay on. They even hold a placard asking him to not go. Years later, the elderly gentleman reunites with all of them.

Bond between students and a teacher is indeed a special one. All of us have had at least one teacher whose lecture we would never bunk, whose taught us effortlessly because of our eagerness to learn from him/her. These memories never leave us. It truly is hard to say goodbye to such a person.

A video has gone viral online. Little kids in school uniform can be seen crying their hearts out around their teacher due to leave the school.

The scene is touching. Crying Kids surround their teacher and hug him. Entire classroom reverberates with echos of students' grief who cannot bear to see their teacher go. They hug, him, implore him to stay on but even they know what is to come. So innocent are their feelings, so true are their emotions that the teacher himself can't hold his tears back.

Watch the touching video

The video is from a school in Dheemarkheda, Madhya Pradesh. The teacher's name is Mangaldeen Patel.

In our culture, a teacher is honoured and kept on a pedestal equal to that of one's parents. It is the teacher who carves us, shapes us and makes us ready for life. It is but natural that we form an eternal bond.

(With inputs from Anurag Amitabh)