Shocking video: Hospital staff drags patient to X-ray room on a bedsheet

Image Source : ANI Hospital staff drags patient on bedsheet to X-ray room

Underlining medical apathy and negligence in our public health system, a video has surfaced which shows a patient being dragged on a bedsheet inside a hospital.

According to the news agency ANI, the shocking incident took place inside Jabalpur's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College. The agency said that the patient was being dragged towards the X-ray department.

In the video, a hospital attendant can be seen dragging the patient on what looks like a bedsheet. Other patients can be seen lying on the floor and writhing in pain.

#WATCH: Staff at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur takes a patient to X-Ray room by dragging him on a bed sheet. Dean Dr Navneet Saxena says, "3 persons have been suspended. Inquiry underway, action will be taken" #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/m5LPjyZ2ZP — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019

Three people have been suspended in connection with this incident.

Dr Navneet Saxena, dean of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur said that an inquiry has been ordered. Dr Saxena assured that action will be taken in this matter.