Shocking video: Hospital staff drags patient to X-ray room on a bedsheet

The incident took place in Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The hospital has suspended 3 persons in this matter and an inquiry has been ordered.  

New Delhi Published on: June 30, 2019 10:39 IST
Underlining medical apathy and negligence in our public health system, a video has surfaced which shows a patient being dragged on a bedsheet inside a hospital.

According to the news agency ANI, the shocking incident took place inside Jabalpur's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College. The agency said that the patient was being dragged towards the X-ray department.

In the video, a hospital attendant can be seen dragging the patient on what looks like a bedsheet. Other patients can be seen lying on the floor and writhing in pain.

Three people have been suspended in connection with this incident.

Dr Navneet Saxena, dean of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur said that an inquiry has been ordered. Dr Saxena assured that action will be taken in this matter.

