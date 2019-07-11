Thursday, July 11, 2019
     
  4. Another blow to Vijay Mallya, Bombay HC dismisses plea to stop confiscation of his properties

Another blow to Vijay Mallya, Bombay HC dismisses plea to stop confiscation of his properties

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, who is wanted for recovery of Rs 9000 crore, is currently in UK. Bombay High Court has refused to give relief to Mallya as it dismissed his plea to stop confiscation of his properties.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 11, 2019 13:48 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : FILE

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya

The so called king of good times has fallen on hard ones long time but it seems that series of bad news does not seem to end for Vijay Mallya. 

On Thursday (July 11), fugitive businessman Mallya suffered another setback as Bombay High Court dismissed his plea to stop confiscation of his properties. Mallya had urged the high court to stay the process of confiscation by government agencies. However, the court refused to do so. 

Mallya is currently in United Kingdom. He is in the cross-hairs of State Bank of India led-consortium of banks and finance institutions that is waiting for recovery of more than Rs 9000 crore  from Mallya.

