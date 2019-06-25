Video: Watch rock slide drop boulders on NH-5 in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh; narrow escape for many

Image Source : INDIA TV HImachal Pradesh landslide

Landslides are common especially to himalayan states. Like any natural calamity, it comes unannounced. We can take preventive measures but it's often hard to contain the situation when all hell breaks loose.

A similar situation unfolded in Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh. A massive landslide, possibly triggered by part of a mountain breaking away, gave huge scare to people around. Huge chunks of rock broke away, creating thunderous chaos. Watch this video.

Fortunately, there were no injuries or casualties as people steered clear of the landslide immediately. Watch the video again.

If the rocks had fallen on travellers or their vehicles, situation may soon have had turned tragic.