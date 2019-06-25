Tuesday, June 25, 2019
     
Video: Watch rock slide drop boulders on NH-5 in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh; narrow escape for many

A tragedy would have unfolded itself at Kinnaur had it not been for people who steered clear of the rock slide.

New Delhi Published on: June 25, 2019 12:46 IST
HImachal Pradesh landslide
HImachal Pradesh landslide

Landslides are common especially to himalayan states. Like any natural calamity, it comes unannounced. We can take preventive measures but it's often hard to contain the situation when all hell breaks loose.

A similar situation unfolded in Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh. A massive landslide, possibly triggered by part of a mountain breaking away, gave huge scare to people around. Huge chunks of rock broke away, creating thunderous chaos. Watch this video.

Fortunately, there were no injuries or casualties as people steered clear of the landslide immediately. Watch the video again.

If the rocks had fallen on travellers or their vehicles, situation may soon have had turned tragic. 

 

