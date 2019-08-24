Grief of Arun Jaitley's demise will forever be with me: Rajat Sharma remembers his dear friend

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with long-time friend, India TV Chairman and Editor-In-Chief Rajat Sharma

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley left for the heavens on Saturday. The news of his demise came as a shock and left the nation teary-eyed. Jaitley, who was battling illness for a long time, was being treated at AIIMS hospital in New Delhi. The former Finance Minister passed away at 12:07 pm.

Through a special show on India TV, Chairman and Editor-In-Chief Rajat Sharma narrated the life and times of his friend for over 50 years, Arun Jaitley.

Talking about Arun Jaitley, an emotional Rajat Sharma said he used to visit his ailing friend everyday at AIIMS, with the hope of his recovery. Further, Rajat Sharma remembers how once former Finance Minister paid his college fee.

"The grief of Arun Jaitley's passing away will forever be with me," Rajat Sharma said.

Earlier today, India TV Chairman and Editor-In-Chief Rajat Sharma posted a series of tweets in fond memory of his friend Arun Jaitley.

"My dear and close friend for 5 decades, is no more. In his passing away, India has lost an able administrator, a fine jurist and an incorruptible politician. May his soul rest in eternal peace," Rajat Sharma had tweeted.

#ArunJaitley , my dear and close friend for 5 decades, is no more. In his passing away, #India has lost an able administrator, a fine jurist and an incorruptible politician. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti. @arunjaitley — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) August 24, 2019

In another tweet, Rajat Sharma said the vacuum created by Arun Jaitley's demise can never be fulfilled.

अरुण जेटली के निधन की खबर से एक शून्य जैसा पैदा हो गया है। समझ में नहीं आता क्या भूलूं, क्या याद रखूं । देश के लिए अरुण जी प्रखर नेता, ओजस्वी वक्ता, कुशल प्रशासक, तेज़ तर्रार वकील और निष्कलंक व्यक्तित्व के धनी इंसान थे, — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) August 24, 2019

India TV Chairman and Editor-In-Chief Rajat Sharma also posted a tweet remembering Jaitley during the inauguration of DUSU at Delhi University.

A look at the life and times of Arun Jaitley, a leader devoted to Mother India