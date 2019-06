Image Source : PTI Representative

A video of two men brandishing and firing their guns in Shahdara has gone viral on social media following which a case was registered, the Delhi Police said on Sunday.

Police said the incident took place on June 21 when the two men were returning after attending a wedding.

"A video was recorded of the two men where they were seen with guns as they opened fire in Shahdara," said a senior police office.

Police have identified the two accused and teams have been formed to nab them.

