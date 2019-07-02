Mumbai Rains: Kurla railway station, among oldest in India, submerged in water | Video

Image Source : SCREEN GRAB Image

After heavy downpour in the financial capital of India, Mumbai, railway tracks in Kurla railway station completely submerged in water. Kurla is a railway station on the Central and Harbour lines of the Mumbai Suburban Railway network.

Kurla railway station is among the oldest railway stations in India. It is part of the original 21-mile Great Indian Peninsular Railway section between Bombay and Tannah that opened in 1853.

Early on Tuesday, the Central Railway (CR) suspended suburban train services after incessant heavy rain flooded tracks at several spots between Mumbai-Thane, and services on Western Railway were also hit as Maharashtra government declared a precautionary public holiday for the city, officials said.

The CR train services, which were earlier suspended between Thane-Kurla, were suspended from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Thane due to tracks getting submerged at various locations on the route and delays were reported on WR suburban network, reported IANS.

Long-distance trains from different parts of India, expected to reach Mumbai, have also been stranded at various locations en route, details of which are awaited.

