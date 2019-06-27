Thursday, June 27, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Video: Several injured in clash between prisoners, police in Ludhiana Central Jail

Video: Several injured in clash between prisoners, police in Ludhiana Central Jail

Clashes broke out in Ludhiana Central Jail after prisoners attacked police officials on Thursday, reported ANI. Several police officials were injured in the incident.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 27, 2019 14:52 IST
Ludhiana Central Jail
Image Source : ANI

Ludhiana Central Jail

Clashes broke out in Ludhiana Central Jail after prisoners attacked police officials on Thursday afternoon, reported ANI. Several police officials were injured in the incident. To control the situation, the police officials opened fire in the air and have deployed a heavy number of troops.

The security has been tightened up in jail and ambulance and the fire brigade have been deployed nearby Central Jail in Ludhiana as fire has reportedly broken at the spot.

As per media reports, an undertrial had died. However, no official confirmation has been made by the police.

Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal has reached the jail. According to reports, four prisoners also escaped from the jail but were later arrested. 

Reacting on the Ludhiana Central jail incident  Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh said that he was informed about one death and will look after the matter.

Video: Several injured in clash between prisoners, police in Ludhiana Central Jail

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Inmates in Unnao jail seen brandishing weapons and drinking liquor

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryCentre asks Delhi govt to expedite approval to procure 427 metro feeder electric buses