Image Source : ANI Ludhiana Central Jail

Clashes broke out in Ludhiana Central Jail after prisoners attacked police officials on Thursday afternoon, reported ANI. Several police officials were injured in the incident. To control the situation, the police officials opened fire in the air and have deployed a heavy number of troops.

Punjab: Clash breaks out at Ludhiana Central Jail. Police forces have been deployed inside the premises. Fire brigade also present at the spot as fire has reportedly broken out there. 4 prisoners who had broken out of the jail have been brought back by police.More details awaited pic.twitter.com/RdD3IMv1LQ — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2019

The security has been tightened up in jail and ambulance and the fire brigade have been deployed nearby Central Jail in Ludhiana as fire has reportedly broken at the spot.

As per media reports, an undertrial had died. However, no official confirmation has been made by the police.

Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal has reached the jail. According to reports, four prisoners also escaped from the jail but were later arrested.

Reacting on the Ludhiana Central jail incident Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh said that he was informed about one death and will look after the matter.

Video: Several injured in clash between prisoners, police in Ludhiana Central Jail