Kerala: Over 30 students booked for allegedly waving Pakistan flag inside college campus | Watch

Kerala: Over 30 students booked for allegedly waving Pakistan flag inside campus | Watch

Over 30 students from a college in Kerala were booked for allegedly waving Pakistan flag inside the campus. According to the report, the incident took place on Thursday when the students belonging to Muslim Students Front (MSF) were carrying out a procession as part of the union elections inside Perambra Silver college campus.

The Perambra police in Kerala's Kozhikode district has filed a case against them for allegedly waving a giant Pakistan flag inside the college campus.

Meanwhile, students have claimed they did not realise the flag was disproportionate in size for it was too large.

The students were booked under relevant IPC sections 143, 147, 153 and 149. The further proceedings will be carried out after verifying the identity of the students involved in the incident, says report.

ALSO READ: Chanting Jai Shri Ram is 'normal', says suspended Kerala DGP

ALSO READ: Vijayan meets Shah, says Centre assured Kerala help to deal with Maoist threat