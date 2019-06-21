VIDEO: Dog squad of BSF performs yoga along with their trainers on Yoga Day 2019 in Jammu

Image Source : ANI Image

On the International Yoga Day, not only humans but even animals performed yoga to keep themselves healthy.

A video has emerged in which a dog squad of Border Security Force (BSF) can be seen performing yoga along with their trainers in Jammu, on Friday morning.

Since its inception in 2015, International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on 21 June. An international day for yoga was declared unanimously by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice originated in India. PM Narendra Modi in his UN address suggested the date of 21 June, as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares a special significance in many parts of the world.

#WATCH Dog squad of Border Security Force performs yoga along with their trainers on #YogaDay2019 in Jammu. pic.twitter.com/TTN2vAgbeS — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

Related Video