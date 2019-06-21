Friday, June 21, 2019
     
VIDEO: Dog squad of BSF performs yoga along with their trainers on Yoga Day 2019 in Jammu

Since its inception in 2015, International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on 21 June. An international day for yoga was declared unanimously by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

New Delhi Updated on: June 21, 2019 10:25 IST
On the International Yoga Day, not only humans but even animals performed yoga to keep themselves healthy.

A video has emerged in which a dog squad of Border Security Force (BSF) can be seen performing yoga along with their trainers in Jammu, on Friday morning.

Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice originated in India. PM Narendra Modi in his UN address suggested the date of 21 June, as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares a special significance in many parts of the world.

 

 

