'All this shows who you are': Video captures UP Policeman harassing girl who filed molestation complaint

A policeman in UP's Nazirabad Police Station humiliated a girl who came in with a molestation complaint.

The policeman told her "Why are you wearing all these rings, bangles and lockets? All this shows what you are"

The video capturing the incident on camera went viral which resulted in the suspension of the Policeman.

#UPDATE The Policeman seen in the video humiliating the girl has been suspended. https://t.co/fl7Lcxk9OB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 25, 2019

(more to follow)