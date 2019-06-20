VIDEO: BSF personnel perform Yoga near International Border ahead of International Yoga Day in Jammu

Image

Ahead of International Yoga Day on Friday, Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were seen performing Yoga in Kupwara sector in Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday.

International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on 21 June since its inception in 2015.

An international day for Yoga was declared unanimously by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

A physical, mental and spiritual practice, Yoga originated in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his UN address suggested the date of 21 June, as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares a special significance in many parts of the world.

WATCH VIDEO: