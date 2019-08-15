Vice President Venkaiah Naidu greets people on Independence Day eve

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Vice President Venkaiah Naidu greeted people on Independence Day eve

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu greeted the people of the country on the eve of Independence Day and urged them to uphold the constitutional values and re-dedicate themselves to building an inclusive, peaceful and progressive India.

Stressing that people's participation was essential and crucial to the nation's progress, Naidu said democracy thrived when the government, civil society and citizens worked in "unison to eliminate social evils and take collaborative steps to take the nation forward".

In a message, he urged everyone to treat programmes like Swachh Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, More Crop - Per Drop, environment and water conservation as people's movements and participate in large numbers.

"I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of the country on the joyous occasion of Independence Day. "Today, India is a country that is brimming with potential, surging ahead on the path to all-round development. Our democracy is more vibrant than ever before and our commitment to good governance and transparency is stronger than ever before," the vice president said.

"We must take steps to convert the Swaraj that the nation has achieved into Suraj and see that India of 21st Century is free of hunger, corruption, discrimination, illiteracy, poverty, caste barriers and urban-rural divide," he added.

Naidu also offered his salute to the freedom fighters for their courage and sacrifice that freed the country from the shackles of British colonial rule.

"Today, as we celebrate the tremendous progress that our country has made in the last seven decades, let us not forget how hard-won our freedom is. Let us take a moment to salute those valiant freedom fighters whose courage and sacrifice freed our motherland from the shackles of colonial rule," he said.

