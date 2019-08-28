Talks with Pakistan possible only on PoK now: Venkaiah Naidu

Coming down heavily on Islamabad, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday that if talks are to be held with Pakistan then it will only be about the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Addressing the Golden Jubilee celebration of Naval Science and Technological Laboratory in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu said that India does not believe in attacking any other country, but it does not fail in giving a befitting reply to those who initiate attacks.

"India has never attacked any country. All Tom Dick and Harry came and attacked us. We'll not attack anyone, but if anyone tries to attack us, we will give them a fitting reply which they will not forget in their lifetime," he said.

He further said that India never interferes with the internal matters of others and therefore it doesn’t want interference from others.

"What is there to discuss about Kashmir. Kashmir is an integral part of India. From 1954 onwards elections are held, Chief Ministers are elected, there is elected governments at the state, Member of Parliaments are elected. What remains to be discussed is PoK that they should handover," said Naidu.

While speaking in Islamabad on Monday, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan is ready for every kind of war, in the wake of simmering tensions in the region over India's historic move to withdraw the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Naidu's statement comes weeks after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a similar comment that there would be no talks with Pakistan unless it acts against terrorists and stops supporting terror activities.

Rajnath Singh also said if talks were held with Pakistan in future, they would be about PoK and not on any other issue.

