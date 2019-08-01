Dramatic video shows a cop rescuing a 45-day-old baby in Vadodara flooding

Image Source : TWITTER The police official is PSI Govind Chavda of Vadodara. The Twitterverse also hearted him.

It was a scene out of a watery hell. A flooded street, hundreds of people -- some crying for help, and some helping them -- and the sound of water gushing...

It was then when a cop established a true example of humanity by rescuing a baby -- all of 45 days -- through the flooded street, in Gujarat's Vadodara.

Water from the overflowing Vishwamitri river entered several localities in the city, on Wednesday. Four labourers were killed when a wall collapsed due to heavy rain in Chhani area of Vadodara.

Of the 554-m rainfall Vadodara received in 12 hours on Wednesday -- the highest-ever it has received -- 286 mm was received in just four hours -- between 4 pm and 8 pm.

Owing to the overwhelming amount of rainfall, life came to a screeching halt in the city. Police, fire brigade, Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) managed to evacuate over 1,000 people from the city and surrounding villages using boats and tractors, and shifted them to safer places.

One of the cases was the abovementioned 45-day-old human being, who was saved by a police official.

The cop himself stepped up and inside the water and saved the baby.

Video clip of rescue operation of baby of 45 days by cop Govind Chavda pic.twitter.com/vOgj3Fe6lv — Dr. Shamsher Singh IPS (@Shamsher_IPS) August 1, 2019

The official's heroics were praised on the social media by Dr Shamsher Singh, IPS officer, Additional DGP, Gujarat.

Dr Singh tweeted: "Proud of the humanitarian work of this cop in Vadodara. Great courage & dedication. Rescued the baby & family. #VadodaraRains #sdrf #NDRF @GujaratPolice @IPS_Association"

The police official is PSI Govind Chavda of Vadodara.

The Twitterverse also hearted him.

Meanwhile, Skymet Weather said the next two days in the city are expected to suffer another heavy spell of rainfall.

"Rain will continue in Vadodara but intensity will be lesser. Another heavy spell of rain in Vadodara is expected on August 2 and August 3 and also the eastern districts of the state," Mahesh Pandey, Vice President, Skymet, told NDTV.

ALSO READ | Who'll stop the rain! Vadodara cries as daily life comes to a halt due to heavy downpour