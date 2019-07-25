Pictures of UP cop smuggling liquor go viral on social media

Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE UP cop caught smuggling liquor

Pictures of a police inspector smuggling liquor in his private car went viral on the social media on Wednesday after which he was sent to the police lines. Station house officer of Kasia, Sunil Rai, posted in Kushinagar, was found taking smuggled liquor seized in a raid in his private vehicle, said Kushinagar SP Rajeev Misra.

The pictures, that have gone viral, were clicked by some media persons, who had later posted those on the social media. Senior officials, taking cognizance of the same, sent the erring inspector to the lines.

"SHO Kasia, Sunil Rai has been sent to the lines for not following procedures and using his private vehicle for a raid. We have issued a show-cause notice to the SHO for using his private vehicle in the raid. An ASP is probing the incident," the SP said.

However, the report of the incident, which was sent to the DGP office tells a completely different story.

According to the reports, the circle officer had seized liquor from the bus stop at 3 a.m. on July 23 and had summoned SHO Kasia.

Instead of arresting liquor mafia Manish Rai, the SHO released him. No alcohol seizure was shown by the SHO, the report said.

The police had launched a crackdown on bootlegging and liquor smuggling after 8 persons had died after consuming illicit liquor in Tarya Sujan police station area of Kushinagar in February this year.

It was a matter of considerable embarrassment for the Uttar Pradesh Police when its own police inspector was caught snuggling liquor in his car.

