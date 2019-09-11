Uttar Pradesh: CM Adityanath chairs meeting on Sustainable Development Goals

Adityanath chairs meeting on Sustainable Development Goals

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday held a meeting with senior officials of the state government to discuss the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Uttar Pradesh Vision - 2030.

The Chief Minister directed all the nodal officers to prepare a concrete action plan regarding the steps taken for the SDGs in context of the state, an official release issued here said.

The Chief Minister said that the Planning Department should take the initiative and expedite work and directed that literature should be prepared on SDGs Uttar Pradesh Vision – 2030 by September 20, the release said.

Principal Secretaries of different departments have been appointed as nodal officers for the 17 targets, the release said.

In September 2015, the UN General Assembly adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development that includes 17 SDGs and 169 targets, otherwise known as the Global Goals, a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

On 1 January 2016, the 17 SDGs officially came into force.

The goals include poverty alleviation, hunger, health for all, quality education, gender equality, sustainable water and sanitation, affordable sustainable and modern energy, proper work and economic development, inclusive and sustainable industrialisation, reducing inequality, inclusive and Safe cities, sustainable consumption and production, climate change, life on earth, creation of peaceful and inclusive institutions and New partnerships for goals.

ALSO READ: Improvement in law and order situation attracted investors to UP: Yogi Adityanath

ALSO READ: Saffron bedsheets in Raebareli hospital for Yogi Adityanath's visit