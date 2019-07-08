Monday, July 08, 2019
     
UP has capability to feed entire country: Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath said agriculture scientists were playing a vital role in the development of the country and the government had set a target of doubling farmers' income in five years

Faizabad Published on: July 08, 2019 21:15 IST
Image Source : PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the state has the capability to feed the country.

He said agriculture scientists were playing vital role in the development of the country and the government had set a target of doubling farmers' income in five years

Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh had the capability to feed the entire country.

He said that by introducing the Kisan Samman Nidhi, the prime minister had shown consideration towards farmers and he had also agreed to the opening of 20 new Krishi Vikas Kendras in the state.

Adityanath said the government had established more than four lakhs cow shelters where cow dung was being used for manure. Now the farmers will get manure and cows will not be seen on roads, he said.

The chief minister laid the foundation stone for a hostel at the Narendra Dev University of Agriculture and Technology here and launched 750 KW rooftop solar grid there.

He also inaugurated the 26th annual workshop of Krishi Vigyan Kendras. 

