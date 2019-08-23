Kidney bikau hai: UP farmer puts kidney for sale after bank denies loan to start business

Distressed over mounting debt, a 30-year-old farmer in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur has put up posters seeking buyers for one of his kidneys after government banks allegedly turned down his loan requests.

The farmer identified as Ram Kumar, a resident of Chattar Sali village has put up posters on the city walls and on several social media platforms.

Kidney bikau hai: UP farmer puts kidney for sale after bank denies loan to start business

According to reports, Kumar claims to have completed three certificate courses of dairy farming and animal husbandry, including one under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).

However, Kumar said no government bank gave him a loan despite him having shown them the PMKVY certificate. He told PTI Bhasha on Thursday that he borrowed money from his relatives to buy cattle and build a shed for the animals.

Now his relatives are pressuring him to return their money with interest, Ramkumar said. He said he was left with no option but to sell his kidney to pay them back. So he decided to put up the posters seeking buyers.

When asked about it, Saharanpur Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said he had no knowledge of the matter.

"I have just learnt about it," he told PTI-Bhasha.

He said he will ensure a proper inquiry into the matter and only after that it will become clear why Ramkumar was denied loan by the banks.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Upset farmers lock 200 cows in UP school

ALSO READ: Indian farmer borrows 20, 000 rupees from wife for Dubai lottery, wins 28 crore