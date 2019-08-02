Unnao rape survivor accident case: Victim's mother refuses to airlift her to Delhi hospital, girl's uncle to be shifted to Tihar jail

Image Source : PTI Unnao rape survivor will not be airlifted to Delhi, says mother

In a recent development with the Unnao rape victim's accident case, the rape survivor's mother on Friday refused to airlift the victim to Delhi. Supporting her treatment in Lucknow, the rape survivor's mother said her treatment in Lucknow's King George's Medical University is rolling well. The Supreme Court on Thursday had directed to airlift Unnao rape survivor to Delhi's AIIMS.

During the hearing, the top court had also transferred all 5 cases, related to the Unnao rape, out of UP.

In addition, the authorities have also decided to shift the rape survivor's uncle from Rae Bareli to Tihar jail in Delhi.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also produced the truck driver and the clear in a special court, in connection with the accident of Unnao rape survivor. The CBI has also sought a custodial interrogation of the truck driver and cleaner.

The Supreme Court has also asked the media to not reveal the identity of the rape survivor.

The urgent hearing was called yesterday as the family of the rape victim alleged mishandling of the case and that their lives were in danger from former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was expelled yesterday.

Sengar has been lodged in prison since 2018 for allegedly raping the victim.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, during yesterday's hearing, also slammed the concerned authorities for laxities in the case. The CJI also directed the authorities in Uttar Pradesh to offer speedy compensation to Unnao rape survivor.

The UP government has already delivered a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the Unnao rape survivor's family as directed by the Supreme Court.

Gogoi also demanded answers from the secretary-general regarding a letter that was written by the kin of the Unnao rape survivor on July 12, where they mentioned each of their concerns.

However, it was brought to Gogoi's attention much later, after the victim, her lawyer and two of her aunts met with a serious accident on July 28.

The car in which Unnao rape survivor was travelling was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli. The accident had claimed the lives of two relatives of the rape survivor, while the rape victim and her lawyer received gruesome injuries and are presently receiving treatment at the hospital.

