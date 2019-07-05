Union budget reflects everyone's trust: UP CM

Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday hailed the Union budget presented in Parliament, saying it reflected everyone's trust.

"I welcome the prime minister and the first full-time Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman for presenting this excellent budget aimed at making us an economic power of the world," Adityanath said commenting on the budget.

"This budget is for fulfiling aspirations of the country, taking ahead economic development and making all sections progress. This is a matter of pride that in Narendra Modi's leadership India is 2.7 trillion dollar economy. The target is of making us 5 trillion dollar economy. The country took 70 years to become one trillion dollar economy," he said.

When the country will be completing 75 years of Independence, every family will have its own house. Among the major initiatives, there is a target of constructing 1.95 crore houses, toilets, electricity, gas connection, one nation one grid for the entire country, pension scheme for petty vendors, tap water in every house by 2024, he said.

"This budget is for making India powerful and capable, I congratulate the PM and his team," he added.

