Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena MPs to visit Ayodhya on Sunday

Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on Sunday

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on Sunday along with his 18 party MPs. His wife Rashmi and son Aditya are also expected to join him.

Talking to reporters on Saturday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said: "Uddhav Thackeray and our MPs are coming to Ayodhya to offer prayers at the makeshift Ram temple. For us, Ayodhya and Ram temple are not subjects of politics, but a matter of faith and religion. We have never sought votes in the name of the temple and will never do so."

Raut said Thackeray had promised to visit Ayodhya with his MPs after elections and he was simply fulfilling the promise. MPs will return to Mumbai after offering prayers at the temple.

The Yogi Adityanath government has accorded the state guest status to Thackeray and Sena MPs.

Last November, the Shiv Sena chief and his family had visited Ayodhya, where he coined the slogan, "Pehle mandir, phir sarkar" (First temple, then government).

