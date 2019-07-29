Two more arrested for assaulting medicos in Kolkata

Two more persons were on Monday arrested in the case of assult on a junior doctor following a patient's death in Kolkata's NRS Medical College and Hospital in June this year, police said.

Five persons had previously been arrested for allegedly attacking and beating up the intern doctor at the state-run hospital on the night of June 10 but were later released on bail.

The new arrests took place on the heels of the junior doctors' meeting with state police's Director General (DG) Virendra last Saturday where the doctor's demanded strong action against the accused and threatened to hit the streets if no police action is taken.

"Two more accused -- Kader Hossain and Md. Nizamuddin -- have been arrested on Monday in the case of attack on doctors in the NRS Medical College and Hospital. Attempt to murder charges have been slapped on both of them," an officer from Entally police station said.

"The two accused were identified by examining the CCTV footage installed outside the hospital premises. They were at the spot when the attack on doctors took place. They were produced in court today which has remanded them in police custody," he said.

Police said search is on for others who were involved in the incident.

On June 10, two truckloads of people attacked the junior doctors at the NRS Medical College and Hospital following an altercation between the doctors and an agitated group of people over an elderly man's death.

Two junior doctors were seriously injured, including one Paribaha Mukhopadhyay, who fractured his skull after being hit by a brick on his head.

The incident led to a week-long strike by junior medicos across the state-run hospitals in Bengal demanding proper security arrangements, triggering protests by the doctors across the country.

ALSO READ: Two arrested in Kolkata for harassing, assaulting girls

ALSO READ: Kolkata: Nurse arrested for beating 85-year-old woman, CCTV footage found