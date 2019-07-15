Image Source : PTI Tripura flood: 10,000 people homeless, forced to take shelter in relief camps (Representational image)

At least 10,000 people are homeless in two districts of Tripura due to floods caused due to incessant rain. These people are forced to take shelter in relief camps.

Sarat Das, State Project Officer of Disaster Management said," The personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and security forces of the state rescued a number of stranded people form Khowai and West Tripura districts.

"Sufficient boats and rescued teams were kept in readiness to tackle the situation if it turns worse. District administration were looking to provide food and other relief materials to the flood affected people," he added.

In West Tripura and Khowai districts, where temporary relief camps were opened by the administration, around 10,000 people had taken shelter in government buildings and local clubs.

Ashim Saha, Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) said, " We have arranged food, water and medicines for the flood victims."

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said, "Our government is closely monitoring the heavy rain situation in Tripura and officials are on high alert. NDRF and State Disaster Volunteers and police Personnel are on ground to tackle any situation. "

The flood has drastically affected places like Srilanka Basti, Baldakhal, Ambedkar Colony, Pratapgarh which are close to the river Haora.

(With inputs from PTI)

