Now, Triple Talaq case emerges from India's capital. Delhi youth pronounces divorce thrice, sends fatwah to wife via WhatsApp

Triple Talaq case emerges from New Delhi

Even as the Parliament gave passage to the Triple Talaq Bill recently, many seem to have not learnt about its provisions. Cases are being reported despite President giving his assent to the legislation aimed at banning the Triple Talaq.

This time, a case of Triple Talaq has emerged from New Delhi.

Aatir Shameem, a Delhi resident, pronounced talaq thrice before his wife, Raima Yahya, and sent a fatwah via WhatsApp. The woman made a police complaint, following which her husband was arrested.

A case under section of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019 is registered.

Raima got married to Shameem in the year 2011.

Triple Talaq is a controversial Islamic practice that allows men to divorce their wives instantly. The bill will be deemed to have come into force from September 19, 2018. The bill prescribes up to three years imprisonment for men giving instant triple talaq to their wives.

ALSO READ: UP woman's nose allegedly chopped off over triple talaq

ALSO READ: Man working in Kuwait gives triple talaq to wife through WhatsApp

VIDEO: Muslim women across the country celebrate as Rajya Sabha passes the Triple Talaq Bill