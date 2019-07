Tree falls on car in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar, woman has narrow escape

A woman had a narrow escape in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow when a tree fell on a Maruti Alto car.

The incident took place in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow where the tree fell due to strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Alert UP police personnel Girish Kumar and Deepak Kumar immediately rushed to rescue the woman.