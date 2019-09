Image Source : FILE Major tragedy averted after trains come face to face in Vellore

A major accident was averted on Tuesday after two trains came face-to-face on a track in Vellore district of Tamil Nadu.

The trains, reportedly, came to halt at a distance of around 150 metres after drivers applied emergency brakes on seeing that the two trains were heading towards each other.

However, it was not clear how or why the two trains ended up travelling on the same track. The commuters had a close shave as drivers managed to prevent an accident just in time.