TMC MP Prasun Banerjee plays football in Parliament premises | Watch video

Indian Parliament is a place where we normally see lawmakers discussing on serious topics. However, Thursday was somewhat different as TMC MP Prasun Banerjee was seen playing football in Parliament premises.

He hoped that India will play Football World Cup one day.

"We want India to play Football World Cup one day. We're making efforts. We'll go to PM, along with footballers and tell him 'Politics kam, sports zyada, football zyada.' That day will definitely come,” ANI quoted TMC MP Prasun Banerjee as saying.

Prasun Banerjee is a retired international footballer and an Arjuna Award Winner (1979) from Kolkata.

