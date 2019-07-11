Thursday, July 11, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. TMC MP Prasun Banerjee plays football in Parliament premises | Watch video

TMC MP Prasun Banerjee plays football in Parliament premises | Watch video

TMC MP Prasun Banerjee was seen playing football in Parliament premises, on Thursday. He hoped that India will play Football World Cup one day. Prasun Banerjee is a retired international footballer and an Arjuna Award Winner (1979) from Kolkata.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 11, 2019 18:39 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : SCREEN GRAB

TMC MP Prasun Banerjee plays football in Parliament premises

Indian Parliament is a place where we normally see lawmakers discussing on serious topics. However, Thursday was somewhat different as TMC MP Prasun Banerjee was seen playing football in Parliament premises. 

He hoped that India will play Football World Cup one day.

"We want India to play Football World Cup one day. We're making efforts. We'll go to PM, along with footballers and tell him 'Politics kam, sports zyada, football zyada.' That day will definitely come,” ANI quoted TMC MP Prasun Banerjee as saying.

India Tv - TMC MP Prasun Banerjee plays football in Parliament premises

Image Source : SCREEN GRAB

TMC MP Prasun Banerjee plays football in Parliament premises

Prasun Banerjee is a retired international footballer and an Arjuna Award Winner (1979) from Kolkata.

WATCH VIDEO: TMC MP Prasun Banerjee plays football in Parliament premises

[ALSO READ] TMC blames BJP for fake membership card bearing Mamata's name

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryED attaches Rs 24.77 crore of properties of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi Next StoryNo plan to implement compulsory voting: Government  