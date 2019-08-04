Nusrat Jahan's no make-up look will leave you spellbound. See pictures

Trinamool Congress MP and actor Nusrat Jahan is currently honeymooning with her husband Nikhil Jain at an undisclosed beach location. She has been posting her pictures on social media.

In her latest picture, Nusrat Jahan is carrying a no make-up look. The Trinamool Congress parliamentarian tweeted her sun-kissed pictures on Saturday.

Here's what she captioned her pictures: "Let the sun shine forever.. #nomakeup #nofilterneeded #manymoods #happydays"

Dressed in a one-side off-shoulder top, Nusrat Jahan looked all easy as she posed in a garden. She carried a no make-up look with utmost grace.

Earlier this week, the 29-year-old actress-MP took to Instagram to share pictures of her honeymoon with husband Nikhil Jain.

Here's what her caption said: "Its better to have ur head in the clouds and know where u are.. paradise has nvr been abt places, it exists in moments, in connection, in flashes across time.. pic courtesy hubbilicious @nikhiljain09 (sic)."