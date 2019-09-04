Uttar Pradesh: Bus hits auto on Jhansi-Kanpur highway, three killed

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIVE Three killed in accident in Jhansi

Three members of a family were killed and four others injured when a roadways bus hit an auto on the Jhansi-Kanpur Highway near Chirgaon, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening, killing Bal Mukund (46), his daughter Seema (26) and granddaughter Anshika (5), all travelling in the auto, SP, (Rural) Rahul Mithas said.

The auto driver and three other sustained minor injuries in the accident.

The bus driver fled from the scene after the accident.

An FIR has been registered at Chirgaon police station.

