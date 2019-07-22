This cafe in Chattisgarh gives free meals in exchange of plastic waste

There have been trends in recent times when people were given free food for showing the indelible ink mark on their index fingers, but never has there been a time when a cafe provided food in exchange of plastic waste.

But the time has come. Finally.

The Garbage Cafe in Chattisgarh's Ambikapur has declared it would give people free meals in exchange of plastic waste.

The idea behind this cafe is two-fold. On one hand, this could help clean up some of the plastic waste that has been adding up for years. And on the other, this would mean providing food to those who cannot afford it.

As per reports, one can get a full meal for 1 kg of plastic waste and a half meal or a breakfast meal for 500 grams of plastic waste.

This initiative comes in the wake of the Government of India's continued emphasis on the 'Swachh Bharat' mission.