30 more daily flights to operate from 4 Kerala airports

Union Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola on Saturday said 30 more daily flights would operate from four airports in Kerala starting this winter.

He said this while addressing a meeting of airline representatives called by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, here.

Vijayan reminded the officials during the meeting that in last year's meet, the aviation industry demanded that the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) tax be reduced. Though it was done, no favourable decision was taken to increase the number of flights.

"We are ready to further reduce the tax on ATF if the airlines are ready to increase their flights to the various Kerala airports," the Chief Minister said.

Vijayan also raised the issue of various airlines jacking up the fares on the Middle East routes, and even as the issue was raised numerous times, no action has been taken.

Top officials of the aviation industry and representatives of 19 airlines were present at the meeting.

