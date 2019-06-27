Thane: Taxi driver forced to say 'Jai Shri Ram', FIR lodged

Image Source : PTI Representational

In Maharashtra’s Thane, an FIR was registered on Thursday after a taxi driver filed a complaint alleging he was beaten by three people during a road rage incident.

The episode happened on Sunday. Later, Faisal added in the complaint that he was also forced to say 'Jai Shri Ram' by the attackers.

Cases related to forcing people to say 'Jai Shri Ram' are being reported from different parts of the country.

In Jharkhand's Seraikela district, Tabrez Ansari (22), died in a hospital on Sunday, days after he was brutally thrashed by a mob at Dhatkidih village in on suspicion of stealing a bike on June 17. A stolen motorcycle and some other things were also recovered from him, said cops.

The incident came to light after a video went viral in which the accused was seen beating Ansari.

Ansari's wife Shaista Parveen lodged a complaint with the Seraikela police station, alleging he was caught by some people while he was on his way back on a bike from Jamshedpur. He was tied to a tree and beaten up brutally and also forced to chant 'Jai Sri Ram', reported IANS.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the lynching of Ansari by a mob in Jharkhand had pained him.

Breaking his silence on the crime, PM Modi while speaking in the Rajya Sabha, slammed the Congress for describing Jharkhand as the factory of mob lynching and said no one had the right to insult a state.

"The lynching in Jharkhand has pained me. It has saddened others too. But some people in the Rajya Sabha are calling Jharkhand a hub of lynching. Is this fair? Why are they insulting a state?" PM Modi said in reply to the Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address to Parliament.

WATCH VIDEO: Three Accused In Jharkhand Mob Lynching Case Arrested