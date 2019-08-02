Patient's family thrash doctors, vandalise Thane hospital property over minor argument

Image Source : PTI / REPRESENTATIVE Family members of patient engage in scuffle with doctors at Thane hospital

Family members of a patient receiving treatment at a Thane hospital were taken into custody after they engaged in a scuffle with the employees at the medical centre. The incident was reported from Kashinath Patil Hospital in Thane, on July 30 after a man with blade injuries was brought to the hospital for treatment.

A doctor at the hospital first reported the matter to the police and later admitted the man for treatment in the ICU.

A scuffle between the members of the family and the hospital staff broke out after the family was obstructed from paying frequent visits to the Intensive Care Unit, to watch the admitted patient.

A CCTV camera at the hospital premises had captured the tussle, in which the family members of the patient were seen vandalising the hospital property.

The footage also captured the family thrashing the hospital staff and doctors. The family later tried to escape from the hospital.

Based on the CCTV video, the police have registered a case against the family, while the patient and his wife have been taken into police custody.

A hunt to nab the rest of the family members is underway.

