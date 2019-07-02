Tuesday, July 02, 2019
     
Telangana Congress leader Shashidhar Reddy rubbishes reports of him joining BJP

A senior Congress leader in Telangana, Marri Shashidhar Reddy dismissed reports of him joining BJP. Adding to this, he also said it was impossible for him to ever join hands with BJP. He also quoted BJP as "those who inherited Godse's legacy" and said the whole incident appeared to be a conspiracy by the saffron party.

PTI PTI
Hyderabad Published on: July 02, 2019 16:37 IST
Senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy
Image Source : PTI

Senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy

Senior Congress leader in Telangana, Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Tuesday dismissed reports that he might join BJP, alleging that it appeared to be a conspiracy by the saffron party to tarnish his image.

He also said it was impossible for a Gandhian like him to ever join hands with "those who inherited Godse's legacy".

Reddy, son of former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh late Marri Channa Reddy, in a statement here, said there had been reports during the last several days which indicated he might join BJP.

This appeared to be part of a conspiracy to tarnish his image and erode his political credibility by "rumor-mongering and spreading falsehood for which the BJP is well known for", he alleged.

Shashidhar Reddy, a former MLA, claimed he was a staunch Gandhian and he who would never compromise on the "principles and ideology of secularism."

He said he inherited such principles, politically from Congress, and personally from his father.

"For a Gandhian like me, joining hands with those who have inherited Godse's legacy is absolutely impossible," said Shashidhar Reddy, also a former vice-chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Also Read: Telangana, Andhra agree to divert Godavari waters to Krishna

