Not Shiva! Tej Pratap Yadav flaunts a dapper look this time. See pictures

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tej Pratap Yadav posted his pictures on Instagram.

Tej Pratap Yadav, son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, is well-known for sporting different looks every now and then. This time, Tej Pratap took up a western look. He shared his photos on Instagram.

In the pictures, Tej Pratap can be seen in a white T-Shirt, paired up with denims and shoes. He is also wearing sunglasses, with his hair tied up.

The month of Sawan had him don a Shiva costume. Tej Pratap cosplayed Lord Shiva as he offered prayers at a temple in Patna last month.

Tej Pratap dresses as Lord Shiva Tej Pratap dresses as Lord Shiva

Last year too, Tej Pratap Yadav dressed up as Lord Shiva to offer prayers at a Shiva temple in Patna. He was seen playing a damru and blowing a conch as a priest conducted an aarti.

In 2017, he dressed up to look like Lord Krishna on the first day of the New Year. With a flute in hand, he sported a dhoti-kurta, a blue zipper jacket, a thick grey shawl and a red turban with a peacock feather.

In 2017, Tej Pratap dressed up as Lord Krishna.

RELATED VIDEO: