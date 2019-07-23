Tuesday, July 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. In latest avatar, Tej Pratap dresses as Lord Shiva in Sawan month. Pictures inside

In latest avatar, Tej Pratap dresses as Lord Shiva in Sawan month. Pictures inside

​Tej Pratap Yadav, son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, is at it again. This time, Tej Pratap cosplayed Lord Shiva as he offered prayers at a temple in Patna.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 23, 2019 16:22 IST
In latest avatar, Tej Pratap dresses as Lord Shiva in Sawan

In latest avatar, Tej Pratap dresses as Lord Shiva in Sawan month

Tej Pratap Yadav, son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, is at it again. This time, Tej Pratap cosplayed Lord Shiva as he offered prayers at a temple in Patna. 

Here is the month of Sawan. So Tej Pratap decided to don a Shiva costume while praying at the temple. 

India Tv - Tej Pratap dresses as Lord Shiva

Tej Pratap dresses as Lord Shiva

India Tv - Tej Pratap dresses as Lord Shiva

Tej Pratap dresses as Lord Shiva

Last year too, Tej Pratap dressed up as Lord Shiva to offer prayers at a Shiva temple in Patna. He was seen playing a damru and blowing a conch as a priest conducted an aarti.

In 2017, he dressed up to look like Lord Krishna on the first day of the New Year. With a flute in hand, he sported a dhoti-kurta, a blue zipper jacket, a thick grey shawl and a red turban with a peacock feather. 

India Tv - In 2017, Tej Pratap dressed up as Lord Krishna.

In 2017, Tej Pratap dressed up as Lord Krishna.

VIDEO: RJD leader Tej Pratap performs puja, blows conch in 'Shiva' avatar: Watch Video

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryUttar Pradesh plans to play greater role in Defence sector Next StoryTerrorist incident down by 70 per cent in hinterland, 86 per cent in JK  