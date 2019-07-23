In latest avatar, Tej Pratap dresses as Lord Shiva in Sawan month. Pictures inside

In latest avatar, Tej Pratap dresses as Lord Shiva in Sawan month

Tej Pratap Yadav, son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, is at it again. This time, Tej Pratap cosplayed Lord Shiva as he offered prayers at a temple in Patna.

Here is the month of Sawan. So Tej Pratap decided to don a Shiva costume while praying at the temple.

Tej Pratap dresses as Lord Shiva

Tej Pratap dresses as Lord Shiva

Last year too, Tej Pratap dressed up as Lord Shiva to offer prayers at a Shiva temple in Patna. He was seen playing a damru and blowing a conch as a priest conducted an aarti.

In 2017, he dressed up to look like Lord Krishna on the first day of the New Year. With a flute in hand, he sported a dhoti-kurta, a blue zipper jacket, a thick grey shawl and a red turban with a peacock feather.

In 2017, Tej Pratap dressed up as Lord Krishna.

VIDEO: RJD leader Tej Pratap performs puja, blows conch in 'Shiva' avatar: Watch Video