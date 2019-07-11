Teenager raped at railway station by two home guard jawans in Hoshiarpur

Thursday, July 11, 2019
     
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two Punjab home guard jawans at Cholang railway station here, police said. Accused identified as Dilbagh Singh and Dharampal, posted at the railway station, have been arrested and a rape case was registered against them, they said.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: July 11, 2019 20:39 IST
The minor girl was waiting for a train on Thursday morning to go to her village near Mukerian, police said. Accused after questioning about her whereabouts allegedly took the minor to a room at the railway station and then raped her, Deputy Superintendent of Police (GRP), Surinder Kumar said.

An Assistant Sub Inspector, who was the in charge of the Government Railway Police post at the railway station, has been suspended, Kumar said. The medical examination of the victim was conducted at a hospital in Tanda, police said.

