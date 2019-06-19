Wednesday, June 19, 2019
     
Uttarakhand: Teenager's body found on hill behind Badrinath shrine

Fifteen-year-old Kartikeya Mishra had come from Allahabad along with his parents Vinayak Mishra and Upasana Mishra on June 14. 

Gopeshwar (Uttarakhand) Published on: June 19, 2019 22:20 IST
A search operation was launched the same day after his parents reported the matter to the police. 

 

The body of a teenaged boy who went missing in Badrinath four days ago was found on Wednesday under mysterious circumstances on a hill behind the Himalayan shrine on Wednesday creating a flutter in the area.

Police have taken the body into their custody and begun interrogating locals.

He had gone missing from the queue of devotees awaiting their turn outside the temple, said Badrinath police station in-charge Satendra Singh. 

A search operation was launched the same day after his parents reported the matter to the police. 

His body with injury marks on the nose and ears was found under mysterious circumstances from Narayan Parvat behind Badrinath temple on Wednesday. 

A post mortem will be conducted tomorrow, he said. 

Two sadhus have also been called at the police station for interrogation, he said. 

