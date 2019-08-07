Sushma Swaraj and Swaraj Kaushal love story

Sushma Swaraj, a stateswoman and people's leader of BJP, has always emerged as a true inspiration for one and all. Sushma Swaraj, a former Supreme Court lawyer, was a politician who was respected across party lines. In fact, she had enjoyed a filmy love story with her husband Swaraj Kaushal.

Swaraj love story started in their college days when she met her husband, fellow lawyer and friend. Their love story was known to everyone when Sushma Swaraj decided to quit active politics to spend more time with her husband.

Last year, Swaraj Kaushal won the Internet when he said "Thank you very much for your decision not to contest any more elections. I remember there came a time when even Milkha Singh stopped running."

The Swaraj Love Story: An unbreakable bond

When 1975 Emergency could not hold Sushma Swaraj's wedding with Swaraj Kaushal

Sushma Swaraj and Swaraj Kaushal had met during their college days while studying law in Delhi. Well, interestingly, both were believers of opposite ideologies -- Sushma Swaraj was brought up in a political atmosphere as her father was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member, while Swaraj Kaushal had a socialist belief system.

The two fellow lawyers worked together with a team of lawyers in the Supreme Court, who fought a case of George Fernandes during the 1975 Emergency days of the Prime Minister Indira Gandhi regime.

Breaking all odds, Sushma Swaraj dared to marry Swaraj Kaushal during the Emergency on July 13, 1975. Recently, the Swaraj couple celebrated their 44 years of marriage.

However, unlike every other love story, their journey had a filmy twist. Their families had raised objection to their match. As Swaraj came from an orthodox Haryana family, getting married to the man of her choice was not an easy affair for her. Though, fearless Swaraj went on to take her husband's name as her surname.

The couple had a daughter, who they named Bansuri Swaraj. She also went on to become a lawyer.

Who is Swaraj Kaushal?

A criminal lawyer by profession, Swaraj Kaushal married Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in July 1975. He became India’s youngest Advocate General at the age of 34. Swaraj Kaushal also served as the Governor of Mizoram from 1990 to 1993. He was also a member of Parliament from 1998 to 2004. Presently, Swaraj Kaushal serves as a senior advocate with the Supreme Court of India.

