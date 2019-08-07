RIP Sushma Swaraj: Moment when daughter, husband of former EAM bid her farewell with salute

Image Source : ANI Sushma Swaraj's daughter and husband salute the former External Affairs Minister before her last rites

A grief-struck nation bid adieu to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday, as her mortal remains were taken for last rites to the Lodhi crematorium. In an emotional moment, Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj and husband Swaraj Kaushal were seen saluting the former Union Minister, as preparations for her funeral procession began. Thousands of mourners had thronged Swaraj's residence since last night, to pay last tributes to her.

The former Union Minister was accorded full state honours and was described by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a 'remarkable leader' with a compassionate side.

Sushma Swaraj's mortal remains were taken to the BJP headquarters from her residence, where her body was kept draped in Tricolour. Later, slogans of "Sushmaji amar rahe" and "Jab tak suraj chand rahega, Sushma tera naam rhega" were heard while Sushma Swaraj embarked on her final journey.

Guided by a police pilot, the convoy included a white Ambassador car followed by the ambulance carrying the mortal remains. Her family was in another vehicle.

Many explained why they were drawn to Sushma Swaraj, a long-time parliamentarian.

"She was one of the best MPs we had, a good orator and above all, she was a human with a heart of gold," Thirunavukkarusar, a Congress MP from Tamil Nadu, said. "She will be remembered as one of the tallest leaders in India," he added.

Others spoke about her moral values and the skills to damage control any situation.

"She was always present when the party needed her. She had values and she was affectionate to people," said Raj Kumar Sharma, a BJP worker from Haryana's Ballabgarh area.

Sushma Swaraj had passed away late Tuesday after she suffered a massive cardiac arrest. She was rushed to the emergency ward of AIIMS, where she breathed her last.

