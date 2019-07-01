Supreme Court adjourns till July 16 plea against 10% quota for economically weaker sections

Image Source : SC adjourns hearing on pleas challenging implementation of 10% quota.

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned for July 16 a bunch of plea challenging the implementation of Constitution Amendment that gives 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education for economically weaker section of the general category.

A Bench headed by Justice SA Bobde, on July 16, will start hearing arguments to decide whether interim order should be passed to stay the implementation of the Constitution Amendment of 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker section of the general category.

The apex court had earlier refused to stay the Centre's decision to grant 10 per cent quota in jobs and admissions to poor candidates in the general category.

However, the court had agreed to examine the validity of the law and issued a notice to the Centre on the pleas.

One of the petitioners has sought quashing of the Constitution (103 Amendment) Act, 2019, saying economic criterion cannot be the sole basis for reservation.

According to the petitioner the bill violates the basic feature of the Constitution as reservation on economic grounds cannot be limited to the general category and the overall 50 per cent ceiling limit cannot be breached.

The Centre has come out with the constitutional amendment bill giving quota benefits to the poor among general category candidates.

The Bill has been cleared by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha respectively, and it has been signed by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The quota will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

(With PTI inputs)