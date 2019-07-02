‘Controversy out of nothing’: Sunny Deol on appointing Gurpreet Singh Palheri as his PA

Image Source : PTI Sunny Deol issued a statement over appointing his ‘representative’ for the Gurdaspur constituency, calling it a “controversy out of nothing”

After triggering a ‘row’ by appointing screenwriter Gurpreet Singh Palheri as his 'representative' to coordinate with government functionaries on his behalf, Actor and first-time Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol on Tuesday said it is "a controversy being created out of nothing."

"It is extremely unfortunate to see a controversy being created out of nothing at all. I have appointed my PA (Personal assistant) to represent my office in Gurdaspur. this appointment has been made to ensure smooth flow of work whenever i am out of Gurdaspur to attend the parliament or travelling for my work,” he said in his statement.

He said his intention was to merely ensure that no work is disrupted or delayed due to any reason whatsoever and to keep himself updated on daily basis.

“We have our entire party leadership in the constituency to look into matters who have my full support and vice versa. I as an elected member of Parliament, am genuinely committed to the cause of Gurdaspur and will do my best to ensure that I serve my people to my best capacity,” he added.

Gurdaspur (Punjab) BJP MP, Sunny Deol issues statement says, 'extremely unfortunate to see a controversy being created out of nothing at all.' pic.twitter.com/U0PdHJGSD3 — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019

In a letter issued on the letterhead of the Gurdaspur MP, Deol appointed Gurpreet Singh Palheri as his “representative” to “attend meetings and follow important matters”.

“I hereby appoint Gurpreet Singh Palheri, son of Supinder Singh, resident of village Palheri, district Mohali, Punjab, as my representative to attend meetings and follow important matters pertaining to my Parliamentary constituency, Gurdaspur (Punjab), with concerned authorities,” the letter signed by Deol reads.