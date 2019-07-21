Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Suffering from paralysis, young Asiatic lion 'Jeetu' dies in Hyderabad zoo

A five-year-old paralysed Asiatic lion, Jeetu, died due to multiple organ failure at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The hind legs of the lion, Jeetu, were paralysed and it was being treated for the last 12 days.

The lion was not able to stand since July 8. It was kept under intensive care treatment at Summer House area of the park, officials informed.

The Hyderabad zoo administration had sought the opinion of veterinarians for Jeetu's treatment, but he could not be saved.

A post-mortem was conducted, which revealed that multiple organ failure and lesions were the cause of his death. Samples were collected and sent to Veterinary Biological and Rech Institute and another veterinary college to confirm the cause of death.

Jeetu was born on May 28, 2014, to Asiatic lions Atul and Jyothi. Atul died due to old age ailments last year.

