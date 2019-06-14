SpiceJet flight makes priority landing at Kolkata airport after bird hits nose of jet

Image Source : PTI Representational Image

A SpiceJet aircraft, flying from Dibrugarh, on Thursday had to make a priority landing at Kolkata airport after a bird hit the nose of the jet.

According to an India Today report, the captain of the aircraft immediately contacted the air traffic control for the safety of passengers.

Reports have confirmed that all passengers travelling on the SpiceJet flight were safe.

The incident comes two days after a SpiceJet flight from Dubai with a burst tyre landed abruptly, but safely, at the Jaipur international airport.