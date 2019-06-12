Wednesday, June 12, 2019
     
SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing at Jaipur airport after tyre burst | Watch video

SpiceJet Dubai-Jaipur SG 58 flight with 189 passengers onboard made an emergency landing at Jaipur airport at 9:03 am.

New Delhi Updated on: June 12, 2019 14:22 IST
In Rajasthan's Jaipur, a SpiceJet plane made an emergency landing on Wednesday after one of the tires of the aircraft got burst.

Passengers were safely evacuated. 

WATCH VIDEO:

What led to tyre burst is yet to be ascertained. 

WATCH VIDEO:

