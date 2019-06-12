SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing at Jaipur airport after tyre burst | Watch video

Image Source : ANI Image

In Rajasthan's Jaipur, a SpiceJet plane made an emergency landing on Wednesday after one of the tires of the aircraft got burst.

SpiceJet Dubai-Jaipur SG 58 flight with 189 passengers onboard made an emergency landing at Jaipur airport at 9:03 am.

Passengers were safely evacuated.

What led to tyre burst is yet to be ascertained.

SpiceJet: While the aircraft was descending at Jaipur,pilots were informed by Jaipur ATC of suspected tire burst.Crew followed their procedures&landed safely at Jaipur.Passenger were deplaned normally.Flight was uneventful&it's clarified that no emergency landing was carried out. https://t.co/wQsfSjkSHD — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019

