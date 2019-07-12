Friday, July 12, 2019
     
Speaker, Ministers to take part in Parliament cleanliness drive on Saturday

New Delhi Published on: July 12, 2019 17:00 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with Union Ministers and Members of Parliament will participate in the Swachhata Abhiyan (cleanliness drive) in Parliament House Estate on Saturday, a Lok Sabha Secretariat advisory said on Friday.
 
Other dignitaries will also take part in the cleanliness drive which is scheduled to start at 9 a.m., the statement said.
 
More details awaited. 
 

