Speaker, Ministers to take part in Parliament cleanliness drive on Saturday
IANS New DelhiPublished on: July 12, 2019 17:00 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with Union Ministers and Members of Parliament will participate in the Swachhata Abhiyan (cleanliness drive) in Parliament House Estate on Saturday, a Lok Sabha Secretariat advisory said on Friday.
Other dignitaries will also take part in the cleanliness drive which is scheduled to start at 9 a.m., the statement said.