Speaker, Ministers to take part in Parliament cleanliness drive on Saturday

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with Union Ministers and Members of Parliament will participate in the Swachhata Abhiyan (cleanliness drive) in Parliament House Estate on Saturday, a Lok Sabha Secretariat advisory said on Friday.

Other dignitaries will also take part in the cleanliness drive which is scheduled to start at 9 a.m., the statement said.

More details awaited.