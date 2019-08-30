SP announces Mahraj Singh Dhangar as candidate for Tundla bypoll

Samajwadi Party on Friday announced Mahraj Singh Dhangar as its candidate for the bypoll to the Tundla assembly seat of Firozabad.

"The party president has announced the name of Dhangar as candidate from the Tundla seat," Samajwadi spokesman Rajendra Chowdhury said.

The SP had earlier announced Manoj Kumar Prajapati as its candidate for the by-election to the Hamirpur seat.

While Hamirpur will go to polls on September 23, the Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for the other seats.

The SP and the BSP, who were allies in the Lok Sabha elections, will now be contesting against each other in the assembly bypolls.

